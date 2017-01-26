Stellar Aviation acquires Horizon Aviation at KSPI

SOUTH PALM BEACH, Florida — Stellar Aviation Group has acquired Horizon Aviation, an FBO at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield, Ill.

“This new location is the strategic cornerstone for our growing FBO network as we look to expand further throughout the important Midwestern region,” said Jonathan Miller, president of Stellar Aviation Group.

The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport provides airline service and military support. Additionally, KSPI hosts a growing GA and corporate aircraft community, according to company officials.

A new GA terminal and hangar rehabilitation project is on the horizon, officials add.

Stellar Aviation is a network of FBOs with operations in South Palm Beach, Florida (Palm Beach County Park Airport), Wilmington, Delaware (New Castle County Airport) and Springfield, Illinois (Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport).