AeroInnovate now accepting applications

OSHKOSH, Wis. — AeroInnovate, an aviation accelerator program that operates under the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Business Success Center, is now accepting applications to its 2017 virtual business accelerator program for start-up companies within the aviation and aerospace industry.

The virtual business accelerator program is an eight-week course beginning June 2 and culminating at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh the week of July 24-30.

The program offers access to a research center, mentorship, highly customized support and free exhibit space in the Innovation Center at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors and aviation professionals at the ninth annual Pitch & Mingle event.

If you think you have the next great aerospace or aviation idea, apply here.

AeroInnovate has been a resource for aerospace and aviation entrepreneurs since 2007. Over the years AeroInnovate has provided multiple targeted programs and workshops at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The annual Pitch & Mingle event during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh has drawn hundreds of investors with a passion for aerospace and aviation. AeroInnovate provides access to capital, expertise, and mentorship.

Founded in 2007, AeroInnovate helps aviation and aerospace entrepreneurs from across the globe start and grow aviation-related businesses and bring related new technologies to the marketplace.

AeroInnovate is part of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Business Success Center.