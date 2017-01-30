Check ride ends in crash

The designated pilot examiner (DPE) and student pilot were conducting a private pilot check ride.

The DPE reported that, during climbout, he retarded the throttle to simulate an engine failure. The student attempted to recover the Cessna 172 by lowering its nose to maintain controlled flight. However, the airplane descended.

The DPE terminated the simulated engine failure, took control of the airplane, and attempted to recover full engine power, but the engine remained at idle power, and the airplane descended into trees near Norfolk, Virginia.

A post-accident examination of the airframe and engine revealed no mechanical malfunctions or failures, and the engine was test run with no anomalies noted.

The reason for the engine’s failure to regain full power could not be determined.

The NTSB determined the probable cause as the engine’s failure to regain full power after a simulated engine failure for reasons that could not be determined during post-accident examinations and testing.

NTSB Identification: ERA15LA094

This January 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.