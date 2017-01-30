Maule’s M-9 Series grows by two

Maule Air has expanded its M-9 series with the newly certified M-9-260 Fuel Injected and M-9-235 Carbureted. The former is powered by a 260-hp Lycoming IO-540, the latter by a 235-hp Lycoming O-540 that can burn mogas.

Both can seat up to five people and have a 2,800 pound gross weight. The useful load of the -260 is 1,092 pounds, while the -235 is 1,098 pounds.

Each have Maule’s four door arrangement ,which includes the wide-opening cargo doors to access up to 42 cubic feet of cargo area behind the side-by-side pilot seats.

Other key features of the M-9 are heavy-duty aluminum spring gear, all-metal wings, -7° flap setting for enhanced cruise performance, and Maule STOL performance.

“The M-9 gives pilots Maule’s large cargo capacity and the useful load to fill it up,” said Brent Maule.

The modular cabin design allows the pilot to configure it for a variety of missions including:

Cross-Country Cruiser: Carry four adults plus 100 pounds of luggage and over four hours of fuel, or

Multi-Mission Aircraft: Carry two adults plus 250 pounds of equipment and over seven hours of fuel.

Each model can be customized from an extensive list of available options.

Call Brent Maule directly at (229) 502-4930 for more information.