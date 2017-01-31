Applications now being taken for upset training course

“APS is honored to be able to continue to give back to the aviation industry through our intense and powerful APS UPRT Scholarship program,” said Paul Ransbury, president. “We are committed to, and enjoy working with, these up and coming professional pilots. Each scholarship winner to date has been very enthusiastic about learning these life-saving skills to benefit them personally and those they fly with throughout their aviation careers.”

To be considered for the 2017 APS Upset Recovery Training Scholarship, a prospective recipient must be a current student or recent graduate of an aviation college or university aerospace program.

The winner will be selected based on their overall GPA, flight ratings/certificates, flight experience, letters of recommendation and a personal essay.

Applications for the APS Upset Training Scholarship will be accepted through April 1, 2017. To find out more and apply, go to APSTraining.com/scholarship