TNA tugs now assembled in the U.S.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — TNA Aviation Technologies, a supplier of semi-robotic aircraft tugs and ground support equipment in North America, reports it will now assemble its aircraft tugs in the USA.

The company supplies ROTVs (Remote Operated Tug Vehicles) and a range of German designed and towbarless airplane re-positioning systems for the aviation industry.

Company officials revealed that while the tugs will be assembled in the USA, future designs will continue to be developed by a team of German and American engineers.

The company’s line of aircraft tow systems are for aircraft as small as 4,000 pounds up to airliners weighing 200,000 pounds, officials noted.

Unlike traditional aircraft tow tugs, TowFLEXX aircraft re-positioning systems from TNA allow customers to utilize hangar and apron space to much higher extent, according to company officials.