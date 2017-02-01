MT-Propeller awarded STC for new prop on GA8

MT-Propeller Entwicklung has received an FAA STC for the next generation 3-blade scimitar composite propeller MTV-9-B/200-58 on the GA8 and GA8 TC-320 Airvan powered by the Lycoming TIO-540 and IO-540.
The installation already has an STC from EASA.
According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features:
- Enhanced takeoff distance by approximately 5%;
- Enhanced climb performance by approximately 5%;
- Approximately 25 pounds less than the original 3-blade propeller; and
- Enhanced cruise performance by 2 to 3 kts.
The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide significant inside and outside noise reduction, he added.
They also have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.
MT-Propeller holds more than 210 STCs worldwide. More than 18,000 propeller systems with more than 65,000 blades are in service.
