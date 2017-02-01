The Millennium Falcon…on a jet

Our good friend Smitty Smith from FunPlacesToFly.com snapped these photos of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars painted on a jet at the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Air Show in Dallas, Texas, in October, 2016.
