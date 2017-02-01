Quantcast

General Aviation News

The Millennium Falcon…on a jet

by Leave a Comment

Our good friend Smitty Smith from FunPlacesToFly.com snapped these photos of the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars painted on a jet at the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Air Show in Dallas, Texas, in October, 2016.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *