13 lucky number for Sebring Expo

Organizers, attendees and exhibitors are proclaiming the 13th annual U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida, a success.

For the first time in many years, the weather cooperated, with “glorious” weather all four days of the expo, Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Saturday, Jan. 28, according to organizers.

Visitors and exhibitors liked the new layout and entrance through the Sebring Airport Terminal.

Bill Shannon, an attendee from Palm Beach County, noted: “Been coming the last four years…best layout seen ever this year.”

Exhibitor Wes Chumley of Stemme added: “I spoke to 200 to 300 people every day! Way busier than last year. And, Bev made it really easy to get in here.”

Andy Wall, CEO of AutoGyro reported: “We have three contracts from the show and a new dealership on board as a result of being at Expo.”

“Zenith’s rudder workshop was completely filled and attendees were ecstatic to have the opportunity to build their own rudder,” remarked Beverly Glarner, Sebring Expo Event Director.

Students Connecting With Aviators

More than 700 students from area schools came to hear famous aviators who defied the odds, and built aviation-related careers.

After listening to these speakers, Expo’s YAZ (Young Aviators Zone) became the hangout to have personal conversations with Shaesta Waiz, Patty Wagstaff, Jamail Larkins, La’Shanda Holmes and Melissa Mathiasen and obtain personalized autographs on post cards created specifically for the youth.

“We truly enjoyed today’s aviation experience,” said Jenn DeWitt, a ninth grade teacher at Sebring High School. “With college and careers on our brain, today offered more dreams to ponder. A lot of our high school students said that today ‘surpassed their expectations.’ From the engaging speakers to the hands-on drone racing, we completely enjoyed ourselves. Seeing live flights on the airstrip was fascinating as well.”

Drone Racing Results

Two distinctly different races were held over the four-day event in the DroneZone.

Hobbico held a special Vusion Spec Race in partnership with Multi GP on Saturday.

Winners of the Vusion Spec Race:

First place: Ivan “EnvyAstro” Rodriguez, $3,500;

Second place: Frank “Realeyez” Mainade Jr., $1,000;

Third place: Luis “WarraGP” Guerra, $500.

Sebring Expo’s DroneZone Race gave a $10,000 first place purse to the winner on Saturday after a series of qualifying rounds.

The top three winners of the final race in the DroneZone were: