LiveAirShowTV to provide live coverage of SUN ‘n FUN

LiveAirShowTV has once again teamed up with the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo and will produce eight hours of live video coverage at the event from Friday, April 7, through Sunday, April 9.

LiveAirShowTV produced limited coverage of the 2016 event for the demonstration of the Red Bull Air Race series, featuring pilots Kirby Chambliss and Michael Goulian.

This year, LiveAirShowTV will cover each day’s full schedule, using some of the same LED wall “jumbotrons” used for the presidential inauguration and one of the same production units used by NFL Productions during Super Bowl week.

“We are very excited about this year’s production of SUN ‘n FUN, one of the world’s top aviation events,” said LiveAirShowTV President Jeff Lee. “This year we’re really stepping it up to work with the organizers, performers and announcers to create a new standard for entertaining airshow fans.”

“Last year, LiveAirShowTV did a great job putting together a professional production of the Red Bull Air Race demo and several other performers on very short notice,” said Greg Gibson, SUN ‘n FUN Director of Operations. “This year we wanted to expand on that and offer some great new opportunities for our sponsors and more value for our attendees.”

The 43rd Annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo takes place the week of April 4-9, 2017. The event features top aerobatic performers, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and for the first time in 30 years, the French national jet team, Patrouille de France.