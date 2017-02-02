Odyssey Aviation Bahamas partners with U.S. FBOs

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Odyssey Aviation Bahamas is partnering with two FBOs in the United States at Detroit’s Willow Run Airport (KYIP) and Orlando’s Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM).

Owned by the Quantem FBO Group, an FBO acquisition and aviation consulting company, the U.S. FBOs will operate under the Odyssey Aviation brand, forming an international relationship and network of seven FBOs in total.

The decision to partner was a familiar one for Steven Kelly, CEO of Odyssey Aviation Bahamas, and Ken Allison, CEO of Quantem FBO Group, and the new Odyssey Aviation United States. The two created the Odyssey Aviation brand and partnership in 2008 after their decade-long affiliations with Million Air.

At the time, Ken owned seven FBOs in the U.S. and Steven, as a shareholder, operated the Nassau, Bahamas location.

In 2011, Ken sold the seven U.S. locations, but quickly realized that he did not want to retire. With Quantem’s acquisition of two new FBOs in 2016 and the goal for continued growth, the Odyssey Aviation partnership was revitalized.

“I am looking forward to once again serving the general aviation community with our two FBOs. And I am excited about the future. My Quantem team and I plan to quickly expand the Odyssey Aviation U.S. network as opportunities present themselves,” said Ken.

Odyssey Aviation has three FBOs at Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport (MYNN), Exuma International Airport (MYEF) and San Salvador International Airport (MYSM), in addition to two ground handling stations at Governors Harbour Airport (MYEM) and Rock Sound Airport (MYER).

Odyssey Aviation Nassau and Odyssey Aviation Exuma are both a part of the Paragon Aviation Group, which is a made up of independent FBOs.