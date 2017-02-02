Online UAS training portal launches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. —The Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Training Team at Avion Unmanned has launched its Online UAS Training Portal.

Developed to prepare groups and individuals in law enforcement and the commercial sector for the challenges they face in the operation of UAS, also known as drones, in the National Airspace System (NAS), the UAS training portal offers self-paced remote training that encompasses recently released FAA regulations.

Avion Unmanned is the UAS division of Avion Solutions. Backed by over 20 years’ experience developing equipment and training for the U.S. military, the portal utilizes the cloud-based TalentLMS (Learning Management System) in collaboration with aviation instructors.

Training includes courses in aircraft systems, aerodynamics, flight control software, weather, airspace, and more from the Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam.

Based on a five-day in-person training course, the Online UAS Training Portal allows students to experience the same training criteria used to educate law enforcement and public agencies.

“The only way to be effective with a tool is to be properly trained how to use it,” says Taylor Abington, Avion’s UAS Program Manager. “By enrolling in Avion’s online UAS training, you are sure to be trained to operate your UAS legally, effectively, and most importantly, safely.”

“As a member of the FAA’s Know Before You Fly campaign, this online training is key to reaching a larger audience while promoting safe and legal flying, support for law enforcement operations, infrastructure inspections, real estate companies, and any of the myriad UAS operators out there,” says Abington.

Avion Unmanned is eyeing customizations to the standard training packages to address specific needs and organizations, such as aerial photography for construction, mapping and photogrammetry, specific aircraft platforms, and programs that will only be available to police and emergency response units, company officials note.