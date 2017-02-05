Boneyard by night

Airailimages‘ Frederick A. Johnsen recently sent a link to a video he worked on.

“We received silent video capturing beautiful and ghostly night time-lapse imagery at the huge aircraft boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base made by Andrew Breese of Airman Magazine,” he explained.

“The detail is overwhelming as the constellation Orion rises in the night sky behind a derelict Douglas B-66 hulk and an F-86. The whole video is spooky evocative. We added music that moved us — we hope you enjoy the result.”

Enjoy.