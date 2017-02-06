Drone Film Festival prepares for takeoff in New York City

NEW YORK, NY — Nominations have been announced for the 2017 New York City Drone Film Festival, the world’s first and largest film festival dedicated to works filmed by drones. See a video highlighting some of the nominees below.

The festival, with headline sponsors RED and Freefly Systems, will be held March 17-19, 2017, at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts and the Liberty Science Center.

“This year’s films not only dazzle the senses with their beautiful imagery and high-flying acrobatics,” said Randy Scott Slavin, founder and festival director. “They take us to far-away places, examine social issues like climate change and the Dakota Pipeline, and riff on pop culture. One of them even features a team of drones making a cake. With films originating everywhere from the ocean to the desert to the skate park, the 2017 festival is our most diverse one yet.”

Awards will be presented in 13 categories, including Best Narrative Film, Best News/Documentary Film, Best Extreme Sports Film, and Best Dronie, a selfie taken with a drone.