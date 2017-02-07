Aviation Explorers take to the sky

By TED LUEBBERS

EAA Chapter 534 Aviation Explorers got to fly in airplanes on Jan. 21, 2017, at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg, Florida.

Chapter 534 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the sponsor of the Aviation Explorer Post 534, provided two fixed wing aircraft and pilots to conduct Young Eagles orientation flights for the Explorers.

They were also given more intense instruction on compass and situational awareness, as well as the proper approach procedures to the airport prior to their flight.

They then had a better understanding where they were while flying and how to return to the airport properly. While in the air each had an opportunity to take control of the plane under the watchful eye of the EAA pilot.

This is the second year that EAA Chapter 534 has sponsored an Aviation Explorer Post. The post has grown to eight members.

The chapter has been conducting a ground school course for the young people, and they periodically get to fly with the chapter’s pilots.

The majority of the young Explorers have indicated their desire to one day become licensed private pilots and the members of EAA Chapter 534 say they are doing all they can to help them realize that dream.