DA40 added to ACI Jet’s flying club

SAN LOUIS OBISPO, Calif. – ACI Jet has added a Diamond DA40 to its Employee Flying Club

The club fleet also includes a Beechcraft A36 Bonanza and a Cessna 172.

The flying program is offered at minimal cost to employees in an effort to make aviation accessible to all ACI Jet team members.

Participants only pay for the cost of fuel and instructor fees associated with the aircraft. The use of the aircraft is available at no charge to employees.

ACI Jet hosts complimentary ground school classes are hosted multiple times per year.

ACI Jet’s Cessna 172 is currently being utilized by A Different Point of View’s (ADPOV) Aviation Career Program. The aircraft has been donated to ADPOV for a three-month period after which it will return to ACI Jet’s club.

The DA40 will be based at ACI Jet’s newest location at Santa Ana’s John Wayne Airport (KSNA). The aircraft features an all-glass Garmin G1000 display.

“We support our team members by helping them pursue their aviation careers, passions, and dreams of flying,” said William “Bill” Borgsmiller, president of ACI Jet. “The addition of the DA40 will help make aviation even more accessible to all ACI Jet employees.”