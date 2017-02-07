Lightspeed Aviation debuts Zulu 3 headset

PORTLAND, Oregon — Lightspeed Aviation has introduced the Zulu 3 ANR headset.

Zulu 3 builds on the performance and features of the original Zulu and Zulu.2 headsets, according to company officials.

Enhancements in the Zulu 3 include:

New contoured ear seals designed to hug the curve of the jaw, for a more natural fit that increases comfort and stability;

New cables built around a Kevlar core that are stronger and more flexible than standard cables, while weighing less. These are the same cables that are standard on Lightspeed’s PFX and Tango headsets;

Zulu 3 is backed by seven-year warranty;

An optional free taller head pad for smaller head shapes.

While incorporating new enhancements, the Lightspeed Zulu 3 retains the features of the previous models, including Bluetooth phone and music, the durability and longevity of nearly 100% stainless steel and magnesium construction, user-adjustable mic gain, and ear seals that offer 50% more space inside the cup and 20% more surface area, according to company officials.

Zulu 3 is available with Dual GA, LEMO (panel powered), and U-174 (Heli) connectors and sells for $850 USD.