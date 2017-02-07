SkyRoamers Flight Training Manuals now at Aircraft Spruce

Now available from Aircraft Spruce are the SkyRoamers Flight Training Manuals.

The SkyRoamers Private Pilot Flight Training Manual is used by students training to be private or commercial pilots, as well as commercial pilots training to be flight instructors. It applies to airplane pilots, regardless of their certification level.

For students training to be instrument or ATP pilots, the Instrument Pilot Flight Training Manual is also available. This edition is created for those training to be instrument flight instructors, and includes an addendum for scanning a glass cockpit’s primary flight display.