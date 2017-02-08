Emergency Inflight Support Program launches

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) has launched NATA-Med powered by AirDocs, a program that offers inflight assistance 24/7.

The program — resourced by actual flight surgeons — was created by Harvey Watt & Company (HWC), in conjunction with former NASA/Space Shuttle Recovery Team Senior and Chief Flight Surgeons, and US Space Command/USAFR Senior Flight Surgeons.

NATA-Med powered by AirDocs delivers aid to all Part 135, Part 125, Part 91 and Part 91K operators before, during and after flights:

Preflight coverage includes the creation and maintenance of on-board medical kits appropriate for each aircraft and its mission, crew medical kit training, flight planning with real-time medical and travel information for locations on itinerary and Go/No Go Assessments.

Users receive inflight emergency advice, provided by flight surgeons.

Post flight, the program can coordinate ground medical assets and evacuations when appropriate and incident documentation reporting will be provided to management within twenty-four hours of the event.

“Times of crisis are something we hope our members never face, but pilots and flight crew can be rest assured that this brand-new service is available to them right when they need it. In addition to the pre and post flight benefits, inflight access to medical personnel will assist operators in potentially saving a life and avoiding costly and unnecessary flight diversions,” said Timothy Obitts, NATA Executive Vice President.

Learn more here or contact HarveyWatt.com for pricing.