New book on Twin Cessnas released

Schiffer Publishing has released “Twin Cessna: The Cessna 300 and 400 Series of Light Twins.”

The Cessna 310 broke new ground in general aviation when it appeared in 1953. It remained in production for nearly 30 years and nearly 6,000 were built.

This book, by Ron Smith, a British aeronautical engineer, author, photographer, and historian, reviews the type’s origins, competitors, and development, including the many variants produced.

Detail includes comments on ownership and operation, visual differences between individual models, and after-market upgrades.

The book continues with the closely-related Cessna 320 and the later “cabin class” twins, the Cessna 340, 335, and 303.

A second section examines the larger cabin twins in the Cessna 400 series from the Cessna 411 to the turboprop Cessna 425, 441 Conquest II, and Reims Cessna F406 Caravan II. This family includes nine distinct types of aircraft and the section also includes some amusing tales about flying the Cessna 404 Titan.

A comprehensive guide is provided to allow the easy recognition of the different aircraft and sub-variants within the Cessna 400 series.

The hard-cover book, which includes 215 photos, is $34.99.

Smith has also written a five-volume history of the British aircraft industry, “British Built Aircraft,” “Cessna 172: A Pocket History,” and “Piper Cherokee: A Family History.” He is also the author of Classic Light Aircraft, published by Schiffer.