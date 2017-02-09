Crosswind contributes to ground loop

The pilot reported that immediately after touchdown at the airport in Carson City, California, he felt a very strong crosswind from the left that kicked the Cessna 185’s tail to the right.

He then added full right rudder and full power in an attempt to go around, however, the torque and P-factor, combined with the wind gust, pulled the right wing to the ground.

The pilot subsequently reduced power and aborted the takeoff.

With the right wing still in contact with the ground, the airplane rolled off the runway into some soft mud, which resulted in it spinning around onto its nose, followed by the left wing contacting the ground. The airplane came to rest on its nose and left wing.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, both wings and associated ailerons, and both elevators.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing with a crosswind which resulted in a ground loop.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA102

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.