Sightseeing flight ends in forced landing

The pilot reported that while conducting a low-level sightseeing flight near Garfield, Washington, he inadvertently collided with an unmarked power line with the Piper PA-28’s left wing.

He subsequently made a precautionary landing in a field without further incident.

A post-accident examination revealed substantial damage to the left wing.

Probable cause: The pilot did not maintain clearance from a power line while maneuvering at a low altitude.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA107

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.