Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared 2017 “General Aviation Appreciation Month.”

In Arkansas, general aviation airports support an economic value of more than $494 million annually.

“General aviation is a critical tool that supports Arkansas farms, businesses, and communities,” said Selena Shilad, executive director of the Alliance for Aviation Across America. “We thank Governor Hutchinson for issuing this proclamation and recognizing general aviation’s role in connecting communities across the state.”

The proclamation notes: