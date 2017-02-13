Failure to use checklist ends badly

The pilot stated that prior to entering the traffic pattern at the airport in The Dalles, Oregon, he did not visually verify or confirm that the landing gear positioning lights indicated that the gear was extended and locked.

After turning onto the base leg he deployed full flaps and conducted a memorized pre-landing checklist, however he stated that he was unsure if he verified that the gear was extended.

The Cessna T210-L subsequently touched down with the landing gear retracted, substantially damaging the lower fuselage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to extend the landing gear prior to touch down. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to utilize the pre-landing checklist.

NTSB Identification: WPR15CA112

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.