AOPA Fly-In helps couple connect

A new post on the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association website tells how Jack Alexander and Arlene Myers, two AOPA Fly-In volunteers, connected over their shared love of flying at an event in July 2014. The two were married at the Cape Cod airport on May 21, 2016. “I can hardly believe at our age, we have a new life together,” she said. “When I wake up in the morning I can say, ‘Is it VFR?’ and he knows what I’m talking about.” Read Dan Namowitz’s full story here.