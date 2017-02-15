General Aviation News

Deadline approaching for taildragger scholarship applications

Applications for the LadiesLoveTaildraggers’ scholarships are due no later than Feb. 28, 2017.

The organization is now offering six scholarships. The latest is a Tailwheel Endorsement scholarship funded by the International Stinson Club.

Scholarships up for grabs include:

  • Three Tailwheel Endorsement scholarships;
  • A Tailwheel Endorsement and Unusual Attitude Training Class in Indiana with Billy Werth;
  • A STOL Class in North Carolina at South Oaks Aerodrome; and,
  • A Stick & Rudder Master Class in Oregon with Brian Lansburgh.

Details and links to each scholarship application form are available online. Deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2017.

The next LadiesLoveTaildraggers Fly-in will be at C77, Poplar Grove Airport, Illinois, Sept. 7-10, 2017, according to association officials.

