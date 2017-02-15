Online insurance portal launched for UAS

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Global Aerospace, an international aviation and aerospace insurance provider, has launched an online portal designed to provide drone owners and operators the ability to purchase an annual policy online.

“For a number of years, Global Aerospace has been developing portal technology to simplify access to our insurance products and help our customers transact business in a straightforward and efficient manner. Global has been at the forefront of insuring the UAS industry and the development of this portal is another example of our leadership and dedication to providing innovative tools to this rapidly expanding market,” said Chris Proudlove, Global Aerospace’s Senior Vice President and Manager of UAS Risks.

Individuals interested in learning more about the UAS portal and insurance products can contact Chris Proudlove at 973-490-8525, cproudlove@global-aero.com or Bryant Dunn at 973-490-8606, bdunn@global-aero.com for more information.