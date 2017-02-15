Student loses control during landing

The flight instructor and student pilot were practicing landings to a full stop at the airport in Kankakee, Ill.

During the sixth landing, the student overcontrolled the Cessna 172 during the landing flare.

The flight instructor attempted to correct the flight control inputs, however he was unable to overcome the strength of the student pilot on the flight controls.

The airplane hit a bank of snow on the left side of the runway and nosed over.

The left wing and fuselage were substantially damaged.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s improper flight control inputs, resulting in the loss of control during the landing flare.

NTSB Identification: CEN15CA151

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.