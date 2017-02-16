Baer Air changes name, plans expansion

MELBOURNE, Florida – Baer Air at Melbourne International Airport

(KMLB) has changed its name to Apex Executive Jet Center (AEJC) as it expands and upgrades its facilities and services.

Established in 2003 as Baer Air, the company started its operations as an FAA certified charter company, providing limited scheduled service to Florida and Bahamian destinations with piston aircraft. Since then, the company has grown to provide both turboprop and jet aircraft for its charter division, full FBO services, and aircraft management and maintenance.

“As we routinely provided aircraft maintenance and services to our own fleet, we quickly realized the need for a first-class FBO that could satisfy the needs of the Melbourne International Airport, transit aircraft and tenants,” said Gary Hall, president of Apex Executive Jet Center. “Our charter fleet is growing and we will be adding FAA certified air ambulance services this year. These past

four years, we’ve brought on a number of line technicians and customer service representatives with a combined work experience of more than 40 years.”

The FBO plans for major expansions. A new 60,000-square-foot ramp will be able to accommodate aircraft up to a Boeing Business Jet. A new 28,000-square-foot building will include the FBO terminal, corporate offices for lease, and hangar space.