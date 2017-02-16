Balloon ride ends with broken leg

The pilot determined that the wind was faster than anticipated at the landing location near Bernalillo, N.M.

He maneuvered the Cameron Z90 balloon for a landing in an open field, the gondola landed hard, and fell onto its side.

One passenger sustained a broken leg and the balloon sustained no damage.

The pilot reported no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the balloon prior to the flight that would have precluded normal operation of the balloon.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain the descent rate, resulting in abnormal runway/ground contact.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA039

This February 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.