Space Shuttle commander to speak at AMA Expo

Five time NASA space shuttle commander and Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) life member Robert “Hoot” Gibson will share his aviation story at the upcoming AMA Expo East at the Meadowlands Convention Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, Feb. 24-26.

The three-day event is hosted by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA).

The Expo will include Home School Day, Friday, Feb. 24, where students in the area can experience model aircraft and drones first-hand.

Students will have a chance to meet Gibson, experience RC flight simulators, try model and drone flying, watch RC boat demos, and more.

Kids will also be able to take home model airplane and rocket building-kits. Information about STEM and after-school programs will also be available at the event.

Other speakers at the AMA Expo East include:

David and Sarah Oneal, That Drone Show: A showing of the new documentary “The Drone Invasion,” followed by a discussion;

The Huff Family: Multiple generations of AMA members share their aviation journey; and

Sal Calvagna: RC Giants and Model Aviation Magazine writer, with special guest Nikolai Sikorsky.

The full schedule for the AMA expo is available online.

Children age 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. Additional ticket details and pricing can be found here.