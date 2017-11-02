JSfirm.com scholarships awarded 

Three students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University have been awarded the first JSfirm.com scholarships.
JSfirm.com, an aviation-only job website, established the scholarships because of the need in the industry for more aviation professionals, especially pilots and mechanics, according to company officials.
“ The scholarships were developed to target three high-demand aviation-related programs: Aviation Maintenance Science, Aerospace Engineering and Aeronautical Science.
“Our hope is that we can help to alleviate a portion of the financial strain that is inherent while attaining educational goals,” said Abbey Hutter, marketing coordinator for JSfirm.com.
The scholarship recipients are:
- Roxanne Rosado, Senior, Aviation Maintenance Science;
- Skyler Singleton, Senior, Aerospace Engineering ; and
- Ethan Violin, Sophomore, Aeronautical Science .
