JSfirm.com scholarships awarded 

Three students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University have been awarded the first JSfirm.com scholarships.

JSfirm.com, an aviation-only job website, established the scholarships because of the need in the industry for more aviation professionals, especially pilots and mechanics, according to company officials.

“ The scholarships were developed to target three high-demand aviation-related programs: Aviation Maintenance Science, Aerospace Engineering and Aeronautical Science.

“Our hope is that we can help to alleviate a portion of the financial strain that is inherent while attaining educational goals,” said Abbey Hutter, marketing coordinator for JSfirm.com.

The scholarship recipients are: