CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow Awards Scholarships

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Wings Over Houston Airshow awarded five scholarships to university students from Texas.

The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow Scholarship Program provides assistance to students who have completed two years of study in aviation or a related field, and who demonstrate academic potential, leadership and extracurricular involvement, according to officials.

Proceeds from the Oct. 21-22, 2017, airshow go towards the scholarships.

This year’s scholarship recipients are: