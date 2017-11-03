CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow Awards Scholarships

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Wings Over Houston Airshow awarded five scholarships to university students from Texas.
The CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow Scholarship Program provides assistance to students who have completed two years of study in aviation or a related field, and who demonstrate academic potential, leadership and extracurricular involvement, according to officials.
Proceeds from the Oct. 21-22, 2017, airshow go towards the scholarships.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
- Rodger Walter Garcia Advincula, Jr., of Katy is a senior at Louisiana Tech University, majoring in professional aviation and aviation management with a minor in business administration.
- Gaetan Pinjou Newou of Houston is a senior at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Houston, majoring in aircraft mechanical engineering.
- Walker Goodman of Crandall is a senior at California Baptist University, majoring in aviation flight with a minor in business management.
- Glen Colby of Belton is a senior at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, majoring in aerospace engineering.
- Ryan Stuart Carr of Austin is a senior at The University of Texas at Austin, majoring in mathematics, data analytics, probability and statistics.
