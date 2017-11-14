Pictures of the Day: Crowning the winners

The 10th Sport Air Racing League race season wrapped up for the year with the Rocket 100 Air Race in Taylor, Texas, and the crowning of the league’s National Champions for 2017.

From left to right: Race 53 William E. Dubois, Production Silver; Race 35 Charles Cluck, Katalina Ramirez, and Dove Ramirez, Production Gold and points leader; Race 118 Ken Krebaum, Experimental Gold; Race 32 Mike Patey, Experimental Silver; Race 83 Dave Adams, Experimental Bronze. Not present was Race 112’s Stu Morse, who took home the Production Bronze title. (Photo by Lisa F. Bentson)

League Chairman Mike Thompson, in his year-end wrap newsletter said, “The past 10 years have flown by, and we look forward to the next 10 years of fun and safe air racing, and hope that you will continue to join us — and bring a friend!

Update for Race 53 fans

The antique plane still remains engineless and for the second time this season pilot William E. Dubois had to use a stunt double, shown here. He drove 646 miles to accept his trophy and, for the first time, to watch a SARL race — from the ground. (Photo by Lisa F. Bentson)