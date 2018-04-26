Picture of the Day: Fairy Tale Flight

Picture of the Day harkens back to tales of fairy princesses and castles, as Red Bull Air Race pilots Matthias Dolderer (Germany) leads Martin Šonka (Czech Republic), for an aerial view of two popular tourist destinations that are practically in the German pilot’s backyard: Neuschwanstein Castle and the Zugspitze mountain.

“It’s always a pleasure to show my friends some magical places of my home country. Neuschwanstein Castle is a unique historical building and the best way to look at it is from above, plus Zugspitze – with the German and Austrian mountains in the background – makes for dream scenery. I think Martin enjoyed it a lot,” said Dolderer.