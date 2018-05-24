Picture of the Day: Yoshi Mania

When the Red Bull Air Race takes off May 26, 2018, in Chiba, Japan, Red Bull officials say fans should expect a frenzy of “Yoshi Mania.”

That’s when Yoshihide Muroya flies in his first home race since being crowned World Champion.

Red Bull officials note that no pilot in the Red Bull Air Race World Championship is more closely associated with a racetrack than Muroya with Chiba: More than 300,000 fans have turned out to watch him speed over Tokyo Bay in past seasons, and he is the only contender in the 2018 lineup to have won a race at the port city.

In 2016, the energy of the Chiba crowd boosted Muroya to his first career victory, and after his repeat triumph there last year, a third win would make him the first pilot in the history of the sport to earn a hat-trick in his own country.