Pictures of the day: Red Bull in Budapest

With the return of the Red Bull Air Race to Budapest, Hungary, this weekend, all eyes in Budapest looked skyward on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, as Hungarian aviation hero and Air Racing legend Péter Besenyei led an unprecedented five raceplane formation over the heart of the city.

Flying with him were the pair of pilots tied in the points at the top of the World Championship standings, Matt Hall (AUS) and Michael Goulian (USA), as well as two up-and-comers in the elite international field, Petr Kopfstein (CZE) and Ben Murphy (GBR).

Besenyei leads the five-raceplane formation over the heart of the city.

Besenyei leads Kopfstein, Goulian, Hall, and Murphy over the city prior to the fourth stage of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on June 20, 2018.

Matt Hall of Australia flies in formation with Michael Goulian of the United States over the Parliament Building prior to the fourth stage of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Budapest, Hungary on June 20, 2018.

