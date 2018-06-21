Pictures of the day: Red Bull in Budapest

With the return of the Red Bull Air Race to Budapest, Hungary, this weekend, all eyes in Budapest looked skyward on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, as Hungarian aviation hero and Air Racing legend Péter Besenyei led an unprecedented five raceplane formation over the heart of the city.

Flying with him were the pair of pilots tied in the points at the top of the World Championship standings, Matt Hall (AUS) and Michael Goulian (USA), as well as two up-and-comers in the elite international field, Petr Kopfstein (CZE) and Ben Murphy (GBR).