Pictures of the day: Flying over Venice

The first Italian pilot in the Red Bull Air Race, Dario Costa, experienced a new career highlight thanks to a recent opportunity to take off over Italy’s world-famous city of canals – Venice­ – with the flight captured by photographer Joerg Mitter via helicopter.

Costa, a highly experienced pilot who is a rookie in the second competition category of the Red Bull Air Race this season, flew the Edge 540 V2 raceplane of the Challenger Class across the cityscape of marble palaces, with landmarks such as the Grand Canal and the Piazza San Marco (St. Mark’s Square) gleaming beneath his wings.

“To my knowledge, this is the first air-to-air photoshoot ever done over this beautiful and unique city,” said Costa, “and to have the honor of flying it as a home pilot was something I will always remember.”

Costa will next join other Challenger Class competitors, as well as the Master Class, that competes for the World Championship, when the second half of the Red Bull Air Race season kicks off in Kazan, Russia, on Aug. 25-26.

