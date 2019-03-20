Top 10 best-selling aircraft of 2018

The year-end figures for aircraft sales in 2018 are in and they show that Cirrus Aircraft continues to dominate general aviation, claiming four of the top 10 spots of best-selling aircraft of the year.

Joining the company’s piston line in 2018 was the Vision Jet, tying for the ninth spot in its second full year of sales.

See what other models made the list below:

1 Cirrus SR22T

180 sold.

2. Cirrus SR22

135 sold.

3. Cessna 172S

129 sold.

4. Piper PA-28-181 Archer III

107 sold.

92 sold. (Model specific numbers were not available.)

80 sold.

7. Cessna Grand Caravan EX

79 sold.

8. Cirrus SR20

65 sold.

9. Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet

63 sold.

10. Tecnam P2008

63 sold.



Source: General Aviation Manufacturers Association