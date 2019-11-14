National Aviation Hall of Fame reveals the Class of 2020

The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) has revealed the individuals who have been selected for its enshrinement in 2020, including a black pilot who flew in World War I, the founder of MedAire, and an astronaut.

Each year, the NAHF Board of Nominations, a voting body comprised of more than 120 aviation professionals nationwide, selects from a prestigious group of previously-nominated air and space pioneers to be recognized for their achievements with induction into the NAHF. Since its founding in 1962, 246 men and women have been honored with enshrinement into the Congressionally-chartered, non-profit National Aviation Hall of Fame.

“We believe that this is an excellent class and we are already looking forward to their induction in our home, the birthplace of Aviation, Dayton, Ohio,” NAHF Board of Trustees Chairman Michael Quiello said. “From pioneer Bullard, to visionaries Faget, Sullivan Garrett and Kaminski, to aerospace hero Gordon, the NAHF’s Class of 2020 represents the best in aviation.”

The NAHF Class of 2020 will be inducted at the 58th Enshrinement Dinner & Ceremony on Sept. 26, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio.

Class of 2020

(The late) Second Lieutenant Eugene J. Bullard, USAF — World War I pilot; first African American combat pilot; denied in the U.S., flew for France; and is one of the highest decorated pilots, including the Chevalier de la Legion d’honneur.

(The late) Dr. Maxime “Max” A. Faget- Ph.D. Mechanical Engineer — developed rockets, missiles and aircraft; and designed the Mercury Spacecraft and was part of the design team for Gemini, Apollo and the Space Shuttle.

Joan Sullivan Garrett- Medical Professional; founder of MedAire; established the first aviation global medical emergency response; and directs real-time safety services to thousands annually throughout aviation.

(The late) Captain Richard “Dick” F. Gordon, USN- Naval Aviator; Test Pilot; Bendix Trophy Winner; Gemini 11 Pilot; Command Module Pilot Apollo 12; Back-up Commander Apollo 12; and part of design team for the Space Shuttle.

Colonel/Dr. Paul G. Kaminski, USAF (Ret)- Ph.D. Aeronautical Engineer; led many technical aerospace programs, including guided munitions; lead developer of Stealth Technology; and directed F-117 and B-2 Programs.