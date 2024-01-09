Video: ‘A lack of operational discipline by pilots’

General Aviation News

A recent video by the Flight Safety Detectives examines general aviation safety issues. The “detectives” — well-known aviation-industry consultants and former NTSB investigators John Goglia and Greg Feith — discuss a variety of general aviation incidents that happened on the ground, such as running over taxi lights, hitting another airplane on the ground while taxiing, or taking off with a tow bar still attached.

During the 19 minute discussion they note that the root cause for most these avoidable accidents and incidents are “a lack operational discipline by pilots.”

Why should we care? Because the claims coming out these incidents increase insurance rates, so all general aviation pilots are paying a price, the duo note.

