Bult Field sold to make way for South Suburban Airport

Bult Field. (Photo courtesy the airport)

The Illinois Department of Transportation has acquired Bult Field, a general aviation airport and a key component of the state’s plan to develop the South Suburban Airport.

The $34 million purchase covers 288 acres, including the airport’s 5,000-foot runway, taxiway, hangars and terminal, as well as additional farmland surrounding the airfield near Monee.

“This acquisition marks a defining milestone for the South Suburban Airport,” said IDOT’s Director of Aeronautics Susan R. Shea. “The Bults are true aviation enthusiasts who built one of the finest general aviation airports in the country. This ownership transition will be as seamless as possible for airport users, while fulfilling our long-standing promise to make the South Suburban Airport a reality.”

The state will continue to operate Bult Field as a general aviation airport until it is incorporated into the South Suburban Airport. Even after the South Suburban Airport is open for business, Bult Field will continue to serve the area’s general aviation community as part of the overall operations of the state’s new commercial airport facility.

The purchase of Bult Field is the latest in a string of acquisitions for the South Suburban Airport. In the last year, IDOT has acquired more than 1,150 acres in support of the project. To date, IDOT has acquired more than 3,500 acres of the approximately 5,800 that are needed for the airport, designed as the third commercial airport in the Chicago area, joining O’Hare and Midway.

In the works since 1984, the land acquisitions are part of Phase II of the project. Phase III will be the actual construction of the project.

IDOT officials note they are now working with the FAA to develop an airport master plan and complete the environmental approval process for the project.

For more information: SouthSuburbanAirport.com