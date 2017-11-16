General Aviation News
The flight instructor and student pilot departed their home airport with about 34 gallons of fuel on board the Piper PA-28 for a planned 60-mile, round-trip, cross-country instructional flight.
The student pilot reported that, after landing at the destination airport, they completed two more full-stop landings before returning to, and then landing uneventfully at, the airport in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
According to the pilots of a Mooney and a Boeing A75N, they arrived at the non-towered airport in Farmington, Delaware, and entered the traffic patterns for opposing sides of the 3,588-foot runway at approximately the same time.
The pilot reported that during the takeoff initial climb, after the landing gear was retracted, the landing gear's hydraulic pump electric motor continued to run, even though the landing gear appeared to be fully retracted, as viewed in the landing gear mirror.
At the conclusion of a cross-country flight, the instrument-rated pilot was cleared for an instrument approach in actual instrument meteorological conditions. About two minutes later, the Beech F33A entered a right descending turn away from the airport.
AUSTIN, Texas – Bearhawk Aircraft reported the recent first flights of five amateur-built Bearhawk Patrol aircraft.
These builder-pilots join several others who completed their Bearhawks in 2017 and include a Bearhawk LSA completion and a couple who built matching aircraft.
REDDING, Calif. – Advanced Aero Components (AAC) has bought the assets of both the Glasair II and III from Glasair Aviation. The acquisition includes all tooling, parts inventory, and intellectual property related to both models.
Scaled Composites' most recent project, an experimental jet known as Model 401, made its first flight Oct. 11, 2017.
Officials with Scaled report they worked with a customer to build two vehicles to demonstrate advanced, low-cost manufacturing techniques and to provide aircraft for research flight services to the aviation industry and the United States government.
The PreBuyGuys recently interviewed Arthur Billingsley, a frequent contributor to General Aviation News, about what it's like to own, fly, maintain, and manage his 1974 Cessna 310Q.
Arthur gives the inside scoop on aircraft ownership from aircraft ownership costs, aircraft maintenance, pilot training, great tips for every aircraft owner, and more.
The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has filed its final brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit challenging the legality of the settlement agreement reached earlier this year between the FAA and the city of Santa Monica, California, over the future of Santa Monica Municipal Airport (SMO.)
The Nov.
A new 5,050' asphalt runway at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (KBZN) will help separate general aviation from the airport’s commercial traffic, creating a more efficient environment for transient aircraft operations and flight training.
OWATONNA, Minn. – The City of Owatonna will now operate its Avfuel-branded FBO at Owatonna Degner Regional Airport as Southern Minnesota Flight Center.
The new name supports the airport’s mission to attract traffic as the gateway to southern Minnesota, according to airport officials.
A simple maintenance request has turned into a fight for Detroit's Coleman A. Young International Airport (DET).
The flying club's request to fix a hangar door attracted the city administration's attention, according to officials with the new Coleman A.
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Astronics Max-Viz reports that more than 2,500 of its Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS) have now been installed in rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.
Of the 2,500 installed systems, approximately 60% are on fixed-wing general aviation aircraft and 40% are operating on helicopters.
As of Sept, 1, 2017, rule-compliant Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipment is now on board more than 40,000 aircraft flying in the United States.
The FAA estimates that 100,000 to 160,000 general aviation aircraft will need to be equipped with ADS-B Out before the Jan.
Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, is the last day general aviation pilots can reserve their $500 rebates to install ADS-B.
Starting Jan. 1, 2020, airplanes must be equipped with ADS-B Out to fly in most controlled airspace.
FARGO, North Dakota — Appareo has added to its Stratus family of cost-effective, easily-installed certified avionics for general aviation.
Just like Stratus ESG, the company’s flagship transponder, the new Stratus ES is a certified 1090 Extended Squitter (ES) ADS-B Out transponder designed with the common 1.65” form factor to easily replace existing transponders.
Just released is Basic Backcountry Online Ground School, an online ground school specific to mountain and backcountry flying.
The new course by Latitude Aviation offers a comprehensive study of concepts and practices unique to mountain flying, covering subjects like canyon flying, density altitude, performance calculation, and more.
ALBANY, Georgia — There is an additional parking space being occupied at the already busy Thrush Aircraft factory, as Robert Garrett has joined the company as director of training.
Garrett, a veteran of the ag aviation industry, will oversee Thrush’s new factory-based ag aviation flight and maintenance training programs.
LOCK HAVEN, Penna. — The overlap in skills between music and aviation was evident Sept. 16, 2017, at the Piper Memorial Airport, when violinist William Knauth completed his first solo flight at AvSport of Lock Haven.
Speakers for the seventh annual Redbird Migration Flight Training Conference, slated for Oct. 16-18, 2017, include a diverse collection of aviation leaders, revolutionaries, and entrepreneurs focused on the future of the industry.
Q: I just bought a Piper Mojave. It has 1,200 hours on both engines. Pre-buy, including oil analysis, was good.
During a maiden flight, the left prop feathered on prop check.
Q: I read some of the material you have posted and was very impressed. I have a question about finding rust in the barrels of the cylinders.
Here is the situation: A customer is looking to buy a Piper Lance II.
Q: I bought a 1972 Cessna 177B with an O-360 a few months ago. It had 900 hours on the engine. My first 20 hours I would use 23 squared and pull the mixture back to 10 gph or less, then watch the cylinder head temperatures, monitoring to keep the hottest (#2) around 385°.
Q: I found an old article with your name on it, regarding AD 96-09-10 and oil pump gears.
My information is as follows: My Lycoming O-320-E2D, S/N: L-24557-27A, was overhauled by Penn Yan Aero back in 1990 when the engine had 2,000 hours on it.
Falling asleep while flying is something I’ve never done. I remember reading about a flight crew who did, overflying their Hawaiian island destination. I wondered what those two pilots felt in that moment when they both suddenly awoke with land and the airport well behind them.
We were on an out and back — Dulles to Newark, Newark to Dulles. Our assigned aircraft had just come out of maintenance. The captain flew the Newark leg. No issues.
Night vision is a perennial problem for pilots.
Nature did not design us for night operations. Our eyeballs are too small, our pupils too narrow, and the rods in our eyes that allow us to see in the dark are located 20° off center.
Three and a half years into writing this column, I finally found where all the general aviation reports to NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System have been hiding.
Usually, when I query the ASRS database, I get at least six reports from airline pilots for every one report submitted by a GA pilot.
By Jim Posner, Poulsbo, Wash.
I have long thought that the FAA should NOT be in the medical certification business, at least for Part 91 operations. Ever since my denial – despite letters from my doctors specifically stating that I am good to go – I have tried to understand why they should consider themselves more qualified to determine my fitness to fly than my own experts.
By Dick Knapinski, EAA Communications
I had the opportunity to read your column regarding the AirVenture ATC fees being assessed by the FAA. You’re absolutely right – it’s complicated.
There are some significant differences in your comparison between the FAA and the Oshkosh Police Department, and other points to consider as well, however:
As some commenters mentioned, GA has already paid for FAA’s services through fuel taxes.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I believe it was in 2003 that my brother told me about a program called the Mattituck Engine Workshop sponsored, as you can guess, by Teledyne Mattituck Services.
By Lindy Kirkland, President, The Air Care Alliance
First, let me say a big thank you for helping make the Volunteer Pilot Safety Stand Down (Sit up?) a big success. All the comments I heard from pilots attending were very positive and encouraging.
Aircraft manufacturers and users have a penchant for picking names for their machines. Sometimes, a name is so good or so universally associated with a manufacturer that it gets recycled on a new design.
If World War I showed the nations of the world how the airplane could vault over ground emplacements to strike at an enemy, the combatants also came to appreciate the efficacy of using aircraft as ambulances to surmount obstacles and save precious time flying away from the fray.
It was rare — almost like lottery-winning rare — as three World War II Bell P-63 Kingcobras and one predecessor P-39 Airacobra landed at Wittman Field in late July for EAA AirVenture 2017 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
It was not uncommon for mass-produced aircraft of the 20th Century to stick with one type of engine, albeit with model advances as the engines improved.
All production B-17s except the Model 299 prototype flew with some version of the Wright R1820 radial; B-24s were loyal to Pratt & Whitney R1830s.
It seems I've got a bit of an oil pressure problem. The temperature looks good, but the pressure on engine number 1, the engine that sits behind my left shoulder, is running significantly lower than it should.
Safety in flight is not something that happens by chance.
In the long term, pilots don't get lucky. They plan and execute well, or they fly with reckless abandon and take their chances.
It was Friday morning. The first day of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association's last regional fly-in of the year in Tampa, Florida. I'd started the day early, but not bright.
When I was 15 years old I knew exactly what I wanted to be when I grew up. That's rare, it seems. More often than not teenagers have very little idea what they want to do for a living.
In barely over a decade, Light-Sport Aircraft have had an enormous impact on the world of aviation.
Is that too strong a statement? “Where are all these LSA,” you might ask?
“It simply won’t work,” say too many pilots. “You cannot run a business making only 50 airplanes a year. To build good, safe airplanes, you must operate a large enterprise.”
If you are one of those naysayers, are you sure about that?
To many observers, the development of Light-Sport Aircraft seaplanes is fast-paced, inventive, and intriguing. You may have read about entries from the USA, Europe, or New Zealand. How about Finland?
“Finland has 188,000 lakes,” said Anssi Rekula, cofounder and sales director for Atol Avion, producer of the Atol LSA seaplane.
Homebuilders of aircraft are surely a breed apart. Many pilots use a licensed mechanic to maintain our flying machines. We would never think of modifying structural aspects of the design. We wouldn’t even ask our mechanic to do it for us.
It seems like only yesterday my family and I were lounging in Hawaii soaking up the sun. It was July. Today, we’re starting to plan for Thanksgiving and beyond. Where has the time, and the Hawaiian sunshine, gone?
On Sept. 2, 2017, Steven Hinton flew “Voodoo” – a highly modified P-51 Mustang – over a 3-kilometer course in Central Idaho at an average speed of 531.272 mph. That speed is the fastest ever achieved for a piston engine propeller-powered airplane.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t often think about where my food comes from. Sad, really, but truthful. I suppose I don’t really think about where most of the “stuff” I consume comes from — including parts and pieces of aircraft.
Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport (FNL) is the busiest non-towered airport in Colorado. Air traffic is a busy mix of commercial air service, military operations and a wide variety of private aircraft.
In my last column, Breaking in a new engine in the Aug. 24 issue, I discussed the mechanics of breaking in an engine. In this column I will discuss some of the steps every pilot should take during break-in.
I recently received an email from a pilot who lives in a remote area where 100LL is not readily available.
He was thinking about buying a used tank that had been storing #2 diesel fuel.
I've always thought the term “breaking in a new engine” was a strange expression. What are you breaking? Why not call it wear-in? Well, we can’t change tradition.
The main part of break-in is to wear in the cylinder walls to provide a better sealing surface for the piston rings.
In a recent column, "For oils, it's all about the chemistry," I wrote about the difference between automotive and aircraft engine oils and why you should not use automotive oil in a certified aircraft engine.