SUN ’n FUN Today Archive

Probable cause: The pilot's decision to continue the night, visual flight into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in controlled flight into terrain while on final approach. Contributing to the accident was the pilot's improper use of
Probable cause: The pilot's decision to maneuver the aircraft at low altitude, towards rising terrain, which resulted in an inflight collision with trees.
Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to complete the landing checklist and to extend the landing gear before touchdown.
Probable cause: The pilot's failure to maintain directional control during landing.
ASTM is releasing new standards for seaplanes and floatplanes to help determine appropriate water loads that occur during landing, taxiing, and takeoffs.
More than 10 years in the making, watching his Privateer fly for the first time was "a highlight" of John Meekins' life.
Commuter Craft seeks paint scheme inspiration for "Version 2" of their unique aircraft.
Interesting in Sonex Aircraft's sporty little SubSonex jet? Factory to host in-depth two-hour seminar July 26.
The rate of deterioration is concerning, state officials say.
It's a win-win for the airport and the military at the Airport in the Sky.
Just changing light bulbs on the field at KAPA has shaved more than $6,000 of the airport's energy bill.
More than 500 kids and their parents visited Dupage Airport for a Back to School celebration.
Prices will drop $200 to $500 on SkyView Classic and SkyView SE systems.
Intended for aircraft that weigh 6,000 pounds or less, as well as experimental aircraft, the STC'd GPS 175/GNX 375 are available for more than 700 aircraft makes and models.
The high-power USB charger delivers 3 amps per port to simultaneously charge electronic flight bags, cell phones, tablets, and other electronic devices at full power.
The touch flight display has been STC'd in nearly 500 certified single-engine piston aircraft.
AOPA is offering more than $1 million in scholarships.
EAA awards more than $1 million in aviation scholarship money each year.
Frasca has integrated Garmin G1000 NXi software into its new training device.
AOPA will award $1 million in flight training scholarships to high school students and teachers this year.
The IA signing off the annual will have the final say.
I'll be honest and tell you I'm not sure, but let's get back to some basic troubleshooting and see where it leads us.
A few questions from our engine expert can help this aircraft owner with his dilemma.
A reader asks our engines expert for advice on increasing the horsepower of his Lycoming engine.
Distraction is the common theme of 18% of the almost 700 NASA reports on general aviation tow bar incidents
Just because you can hand prop an airplane, does that mean you should?
Pilots must constantly hone their aeronautical decision making skills.
Often, it's a series of small things that contribute to trouble in the air.
The two biplanes put Waco Aircraft on the map.
Has an Ercoupe ever seen such a deck angle since?
During World War II and the Cold War, many aircraft were tested for jet-assisted takeoff (JATO).
The only remaining Ar 234 has been restored and is on display at the National Air and Space Museum.
When it comes to getting there, safety is my primary goal.
An empty seat is a wasted opportunity.
What is the point of not providing services to customers in a business that is entirely based on customer service?
They dreamed big, tinkered often, learned to accept failure as a lesson in what not to do, and dreamed some more.
The new Sling TSi by The Airplane Factory is more than it appears.
There's nothing like a 40% boost in power to launch an aircraft into the sky.
With its 15th running held Jan. 23-26, the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo is the grandaddy of Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) shows.
As more drones fill the skies, big changes will need to happen to ATC.
"For however much automation has helped the airline passenger by increasing safety it has had some negative consequences,” said interviewee and author William Langewiesche. “In this case it’s quite clear that these pilots had had experience stripped away from them for years.”
Few of us truly know how the federal budgetary sausage is made. The five-minute video clip (above) sheds a bit of light on the process. Thank you to both Chuck and John for your ongoing efforts.
There’s a lot going on in general aviation — that was evident at the Northwest Aviation Conference.
Events large and not-so-large dot the calendar. Putting those events into the larger context of the development of general aviation can be a challenge for anyone who has a busy life.
We are trying to sell GA using horse and buggy technology to an audience that has never lived without computers or cell phones.
In the real world a leaded fuel will rate significantly higher than an unleaded fuel with the same lab-measured octane or anti-knock rating.
What oil should you use in your plane this winter?
Our fuels expert lists the many advantages general aviation could reap with new technology engines, like those used by the auto industry.