Sporty’s Study Buddy for drone pilots

Now available from Sporty’s is the Drone Study Buddy, a new app that includes study resources and interactive practice tests for those studying for the FAA Knowledge Test to earn a Remote Pilot Certificate.

The app includes four sections that help prospective pilots learn important information, then test that knowledge with interactive sessions.

Study Resources organizes a variety of review material, including the Small UAS Study Guide, the Small UAS Airman Certification Standards, relevant Advisory Circulars and helpful links.

Learning Mode allows you to create custom review sessions by selecting specific categories you want to review. Each session randomly generates the question order, and provides instant feedback based on your answer selection. Each question also provides a detailed description as to why each answer is right.

Flashcard Mode tests your knowledge by allowing you to only see the question without the answer choices. After answering the question, you can then select to show the correct answer, and self-grade your progress along the way.

Test Mode randomly generates a 60-question session from the entire database of test questions, simulating the real Remote Pilot test with a two hour time limit.

After answering all the questions, you’ll be given instant results, and have the option to review either all the questions, or just missed questions. Included in the review session are the same detailed explanations for why each answer is correct.

Sporty’s Drone Study Buddy App works on iPad and iPhone, and is available for $19.99 in the iTunes App Store.