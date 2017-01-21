Pacific Coast Avionics receives Top Dealer award

AURORA, Ore – Pacific Coast Avionics has received the Genesys Aerosystems (S-TEC Autopilot) Top Dealer Award for the 14th consecutive year.

The avionics dealership has received this distinction above more than 700 other Genesys Aerosystems dealers worldwide every year since 2002, company officials noted.

In addition to the Genesys Aerosystems Award, Pacific Coast Avionics has received numerous additional awards, including Top 10 Garmin Elite Platinum Distinction for the past 20 years.