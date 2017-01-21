Wipaire slates Florida safety seminar

A safety seminar will be held March 4 at Wipaire’s service center in Leesburg, Florida.

The event will feature a variety of seminar topics for seaplane and landplane pilots alike, according to company officials.

Based at the Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) since February 2013, Wipaire’s service center expanded into a new, larger hangar in 2015.

“We are proud to be a part of the Florida aviation community and look forward to hosting this event for Florida pilots and aircraft owners,” commented Bill Pike, general manager of Wipaire’s Leesburg service center. “We always enjoy seeing our neighbors in our hangar, and we’re looking forward to this year’s safety seminar.”

The facility, which has grown to over 20,000 square feet, can accommodate the entire range of aircraft that Wipaire manufactures Wipline floats for, from the Aviat Husky to the Twin Otter.

In February 2015, the Leesburg location was named a Viking factory-endorsed service center. Cessna Authorized Service Facility appointment followed in September 2015. Leesburg has also added foreign certifications for the Cayman Islands and Brazil.

Topics for the safety seminar, schedule, and door prizes will be released in the coming weeks, but attendees can expect topics of interest for all pilots as well as seaplane-specific concerns.

FAA Wings credit will be available and a continental breakfast will be provided.

Both fly-in and drive-in visitors are welcome.

RSVPs are requested to ensure adequate seating and food. To RSVP, visit Wipaire.com/SafetySeminar or call Kari Eller at 651-209-7162.