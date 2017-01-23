PilotMall.com introduces Flying is Freedom line

LAKELAND, Florida — PilotMall.com just launched its Flying is Freedom product line.

Each item in the Flying is Freedom line features a nostalgic logo of a biplane in flight.

One item in the new line is a brass-fitted hardwood-boxed poker set containing two decks of playing cards, 100 casino quality chips, and five dice. The Flying is Freedom logo is stenciled in gold on top of the box, which also contains a historic photograph of a Douglas DC-3.

Other offerings include a leather passport holder and magnetic luggage gift tag; a USA-made artisan coffee mug; a hardwood-boxed rabbit-style wine opener; a journal and stylus pen set; and a five-piece decanter set.

Also featured is the Flying is Freedom MA-1 Flight Jacket in sizes small through 2XL. The jacket can be worn with the classic-styled cotton Flying is Freedom Ball Cap, available in Navy or Brown finish.

“Flying is Freedom is the reason that I fly, and exemplifies the essence of aviation,” said PilotMall.com President Neil Glazer. “Our team created this product line because we believe the majority of general aviation pilots feel the same way.”

The new products are also part of the PilotMall.com Rewards Program. Customers earn rewards points from every purchase made in the PilotMall.com Online Store.