Flying Musicians flock to Sebring

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA), a non-profit organization for pilots who are musicians, will descend upon Sebring, Florida, for the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo from Jan. 25-28, 2017.
Members of FMA will be performing throughout the week in the airport terminal and under the covered patio (rampside) of the airport terminal to raise awareness for programs and scholarships.
