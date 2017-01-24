Infinity Aircraft Services expands at KGYY

Infinity Aircraft Services (IAS), an FAA 145 Repair Station, continues to expand in 2017, adding maintenance and repair capabilities at Gary/Chicago Airport (KGYY) in Indiana.
IAS technicians are now on site at B. Coleman Aviation, based at the Gary/Chicago Airport (KGYY), providing the same full-service competencies found at the company’s Palm Beach headquarters location.
The expansion of Infinity’s offerings at KGYY includes:
- AOG Services at KGYY (Gary/Chicago), KMDW (Midway) and other Chicagoland airports;
- Scheduled inspections;
- Avionics installation and service;
- WiFi and cabin entertainment systems;
- Engine and APU Services;
- Conformity and pre-purchase inspections;
- Light interior refurbishments for business and general aviation aircraft.
In addition to the expansion of Infinity Aircraft Services, B. Coleman has announced a hangar expansion project commencing this spring, which will allow the company to meet the increase in demand for hangar space in the Chicago region.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.